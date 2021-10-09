Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,217 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.10% of Inovalon worth $218,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.