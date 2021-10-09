Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,344.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $12.50 million and $14,344.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,586,043 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

