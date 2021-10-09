Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,197,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.18. Intapp has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

