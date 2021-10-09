Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of analysts have commented on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

IAS opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

