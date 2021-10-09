Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 16,062,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,641,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.