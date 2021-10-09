Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 35.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 14.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.33 and a beta of 1.86.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.