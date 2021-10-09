Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.