Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFSPF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IFSPF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Interfor has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

