Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.87

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.87 and traded as high as C$31.34. Interfor shares last traded at C$31.25, with a volume of 214,143 shares.

IFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.