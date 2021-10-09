Internet Computer Price Tops $49.79 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.79 or 0.00090762 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.32 billion and approximately $326.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.66 or 1.00348292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.50 or 0.06498080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,628,662 coins and its circulating supply is 167,115,443 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.