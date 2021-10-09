InterPrivate II Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.