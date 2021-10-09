Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48,992.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Intuit worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

