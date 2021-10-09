Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

