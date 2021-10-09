Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,727,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,591,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $502,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $82.27.

