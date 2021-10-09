Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stake Trimmed by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSEARCA RZV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $97.69. 36,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

