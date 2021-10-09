Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 9th (MBPFF, MBRX, MGPI, MSGE, NAPA, PJT, REPYY, SCBFF, SCRYY, SGMO)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 9th:

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

