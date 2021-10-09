Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $21,923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $26.15 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

