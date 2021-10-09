ION Reaches One Day Volume of $82.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ION has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $82.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00110468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00471663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,662,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,762,128 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.