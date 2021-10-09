Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 835,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,208. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

