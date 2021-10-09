IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.93

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.93 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 126.40 ($1.65), with a volume of 3,671,244 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IP Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

