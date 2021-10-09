Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.07). Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

IRDM traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 657,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.46 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.