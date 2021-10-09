ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IS. Wedbush began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NYSE IS opened at $10.47 on Friday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

