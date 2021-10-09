iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after acquiring an additional 671,244 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.62. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

