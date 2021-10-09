iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $50,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

