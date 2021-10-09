iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 375,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period.

IPAC opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

