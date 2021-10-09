iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 141,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,888. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.