iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 141,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,888. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

