iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Bought by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Liquid Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEMV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 187,022 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.