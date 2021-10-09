iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 197.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEV stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.