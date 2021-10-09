iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 135,568 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,657.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. 28,063,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,458,631. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.