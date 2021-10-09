iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856,067 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.