iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after acquiring an additional 149,395 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 377,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,449,000.

Shares of CNYA opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.