iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.34% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $53,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,563,000 after acquiring an additional 377,404 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 2,287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.