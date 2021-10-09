iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

