iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16,389.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216,672 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

