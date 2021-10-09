iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,859. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

