iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

