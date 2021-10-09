iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.08. 565,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $268.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

