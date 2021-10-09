iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.62. 3,056,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,672. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.15 and a 200-day moving average of $429.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.