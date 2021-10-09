iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,669 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,398,000.

IVW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. 1,292,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,181. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

