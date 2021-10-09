iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $149.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.73 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

