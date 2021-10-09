iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $195.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.64 and a 12 month high of $196.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.