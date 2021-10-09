iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $33,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $950,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $103.09 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $109.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

