Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.84.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Isoray by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Isoray by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Isoray by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Isoray by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Isoray
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
