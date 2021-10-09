J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $272.97

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.97 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 296.79 ($3.88). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 295.60 ($3.86), with a volume of 3,819,121 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.97. The company has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.