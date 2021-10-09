J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.24

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and traded as low as $33.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 1,994 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

