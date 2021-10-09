JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,436 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of JD.com worth $94,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 11,555,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,416,465. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

