John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,679. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

