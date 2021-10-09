John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $242.82

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.82 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.86). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 1,740,678 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Insiders purchased 1,991 shares of company stock valued at $429,583 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

