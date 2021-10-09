Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $132,333,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

