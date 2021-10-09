Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

